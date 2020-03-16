Go get lucky at Hash House a Go Go this St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish will be smiling and all the stomachs stuffed at Hash House A Go Go this St. Patrick’s Day with plenty of Irish-inspired dishes. Hash House A Go Go brings farm-fresh food with a funky, modern twist to the locals and visitors of St. George, Utah.

Specials include mint chip pancakes for $7.99, beef and Guinness Irish stew for $12.99, and corned beef and cabbage for $14.99. Drink specials include the Frigid Irishman (house-made nitro cold brew with a shot of Jameson Cask Mates whiskey topped with whipped cream) for $6; HH Irish Coffee (house blend coffee served with a sugar cube, shot of Jameson whiskey and topped with whipped cream) for $6; and Black and Tan (half Guinness and half Harp lager) for $6.

To find out more visit Hash House A Go Go or just go eat in St. George!

