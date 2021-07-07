Go from crafting to a business by thinking outside of the box

Starting a business is never easy, especially if you’re a mom or in the after-effects of a pandemic. Robin Huling, the owner of Ella’s bows, is joining us today, sharing what helped her grow a successful shop.

Robin shares that anyone can turn their crafts into a profitable business. Starting by getting the confidence and taking a leap of faith, and going for it.

She says using your local communities is essential, especially by going onto Facebook Marketplace. Think about where you can sell locally. Don’t put your eggs all in one basket.

Price points: Create a range of products at different price points.

Follow the demand of the market, and fluctuate depending on the request of the item.

Promotions:

Use ‘GTU20’ for a discount at checkout

Find Ella’s Bows on ETSY, and IG.

Find Robin on IG.