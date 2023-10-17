SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Good Things Utah’s golden birthday is coming up and in the spirit of celebrating, fashion expert, Dani Slaugh joined us on the show with a few outfit ideas you can wear to a Birthday party.

Slaugh says to take your cue from birthday gifts. They’re wrapped with paper that may have some shine to it, possibly a curly bow, a pop of color and all things happy! While taking on all of these elements could feel a little too 5-year-old to you, adopting one or more of these elements is a great way to get yourself into party mode. After all, what you wear affects how you feel, act and how others react to you! She shared the following tips:

Ruffles on the sleeves that mimic bows or bow tie belt. Softly rounded shapes in clothing can feel more happy, youthful, friendly, and casual.

Fun pop of color as an accent to the wardrobe neutral colors similar to happy birthday wrapping paper. Wearing bright colors to an adult birthday party can be a great way to add some vibrancy and celebrate the occasion, especially if it’s a fun and casual event.

Add a touch of shine with a sparkly or leather embellishment. This will create a fun, dynamic focal point and will be even better for a more formal evening party.

It is better to be more dressed up than down these days, but Slaugh says to feel free to a middle of the road approach while adding a hint of the elements above. For men, this might mean slacks or dark jeans with a button-up shirt. Women can opt for a nice dress, skirt and blouse, or stylish pants with a fashionable top. Always check the invitation or ask the host if there’s a specific dress code or theme to follow.

