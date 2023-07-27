Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take new heights as you go beyond first class and fly with Set Jet to enjoy a true private Jet experience. Tom Smith, Set Jet CEO, joined us today to give us all the details about this new jet charter program that is changing the game when it comes to travel.

Set Jet is disrupting the way you think about air travel. Set Jet’s “buy a seat, not the jet” membership-based private jet charter program is the only private air travel company that provides its members with a true, luxurious private jet experience for a cost comparable to a first-class commercial ticket. They are now servicing Salt Lake City with connections to Scottsdale, Las Vegas, and Southern California.

Seats start at $750 for a direct flight from Salt Lake City to Scottsdale and Las Vegas. Set Jet also provides services to Aspen, Colorado, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Los Angeles, and San Diego, California. Becoming a Set Jet member is quite simple; click here to find out how.

To become a member of the community in the sky, visit www.setjet.com and check them out on social media at @setjet to see more of what you can enjoy when becoming a member of Set Jet!