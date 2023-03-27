SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — With Springtime right around the corner it’s time to pull out the berries and cream. Today we were joined by Nakia Armstrong to make a gluten-free, sugar-free berry trifle. It’s perfect for people with allergies and for some just looking to be healthier.

INGREDIENTS:

BATTER

1 1/3 C GF flour (if you use a flour that does not have xanthan gum in it, add 1tsp for every cup)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

4 Eggs

4 oz cream cheese, softened

3/4 Swerve

1 tsp vanilla

1 stick (half cup) melted butter

CREAM WHIP

1 package of room temp. cream cheese

3 C heavy whipping cream

3/4 C Swerve

ASSEMBLY

1 package each of fresh blueberries, raspberries & Blackberries.



DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350. Place a small pan with water on the bottom rack. Whisk together GF flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside With a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, mix the eggs, cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until combined. After combining add melted butter slowly while still mixing on low. Gradually add flour mixture. Scrape down sides if you need to. Continue to mix until smooth. In a buttered and dusted loaf pan, add your mixture. Bake cake for 45 minutes to an hour, checking for doneness. Set aside to cool. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment whip the cream cheese until light and fluffy. Replace the paddle a with the whip attachment. Add the cream and begin mixing on low gradually increasing speed and add the sugar. Periodically scrape down sides. Whip until you have stiff peaks.



TO ASSEMBLE:

Slice or crumble half of the cooled pound cake loaf on to the bottom of the trifle bowl Put half the cream whip in next Sprinkle a few of each berry on top. Slice or crumble the other half of the cooled pound cake loaf, place down next. Put the other half of the cream whip in next

Top with more berries.

OPTIONAL TOPPINGS:

crumble some of the pound cake on top drizzle with a berry sauce drizzle chocolate between layers. make a lemon meringue filling between cake layers.

For more Nakia follow her on Instagram.