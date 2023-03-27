SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — With Springtime right around the corner it’s time to pull out the berries and cream. Today we were joined by Nakia Armstrong to make a gluten-free, sugar-free berry trifle. It’s perfect for people with allergies and for some just looking to be healthier.
INGREDIENTS:
BATTER
- 1 1/3 C GF flour (if you use a flour that does not have xanthan gum in it, add 1tsp for every cup)
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 Eggs
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 Swerve
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 stick (half cup) melted butter
CREAM WHIP
- 1 package of room temp. cream cheese
- 3 C heavy whipping cream
- 3/4 C Swerve
ASSEMBLY
- 1 package each of fresh blueberries, raspberries & Blackberries.
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350. Place a small pan with water on the bottom rack.
- Whisk together GF flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside
- With a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, mix the eggs, cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until combined.
- After combining add melted butter slowly while still mixing on low.
- Gradually add flour mixture. Scrape down sides if you need to. Continue to mix until smooth.
- In a buttered and dusted loaf pan, add your mixture.
- Bake cake for 45 minutes to an hour, checking for doneness. Set aside to cool.
- In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment whip the cream cheese until light and fluffy.
- Replace the paddle a with the whip attachment. Add the cream and begin mixing on low gradually increasing speed and add the sugar.
- Periodically scrape down sides. Whip until you have stiff peaks.
TO ASSEMBLE:
- Slice or crumble half of the cooled pound cake loaf on to the bottom of the trifle bowl
- Put half the cream whip in next
- Sprinkle a few of each berry on top.
- Slice or crumble the other half of the cooled pound cake loaf, place down next.
- Put the other half of the cream whip in next
Top with more berries.
OPTIONAL TOPPINGS:
- crumble some of the pound cake on top
- drizzle with a berry sauce
- drizzle chocolate between layers.
- make a lemon meringue filling between cake layers.
