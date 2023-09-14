SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — With the recent recognition of National Celiac Awareness Day, Emma Drennan and her son, Taylor, joined us on the show to share some things people may not know about Celiac disease.

It is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks itself every time even the smallest crumb of gluten reaches the intestines. It is a genetic disease, so if you have a family member with celiac disease, such as a parent or grandparent, you have about a 30% chance of also having the genes for celiac disease. Drennan explained that some people may have an autoimmune disease, but it could be in a dormant stage. In this case, a stressful event to the body could “awaken” it. If you think you might have celiac disease, is important NOT to go on a gluten free diet until you receive a diagnosis. You need to have gluten in your body for at least 6 weeks prior to being tested.

The mother and son duo expressed the importance of having respect and helping those who need to eat gluten free. They shared how you can reach out to them and understand how you can help them keep their bodies safe and healthy.

If you are a big fan of fall desserts, but aren’t the biggest fan of pumpkin- this dessert is for you! Gluten free chef, Emma Drennan shared her recipe for a delicious Gluten Free Sour Cream Coffee Cake.

