Nakia Armstrong from Gonna Eat That on Instagram joined us in the kitchen again to share her recipe for Gluten-Free Pizza Pinwheels!

Ingredients:

-3 cups of gluten-free flour

-1 ½ Tbsp. baking powder

-¾ tsp salt

-2 cups of plain Greek yogurt

-1 large jar pizza sauce (sauce of your choice)

-3-4 C mozzarella shredded cheese

-½ C parmesan shredded cheese

-1 package of pepperoni or about 2 cups of your preferred meat

-Veggies (optional)

Directions:

Hand mix all dry ingredients (1st three ingredients) in a stand mixing bowl. Stir until well blended. Add yogurt and attach dough attachment and begin mixer on low for about 2-3 minutes, to get the beginnings of the dough. Increase speed to medium-high until the dough ball forms. Remove the dough ball and allow to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes. Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees. Roll out dough into a large rectangle on top of parchment paper. Spread ¾ jar of sauce over the entire surface of the dough. Reserve remainder for topping. Sprinkle parmesan and 2 C mozzarella cheese, reserve remainder for topping. From the widest part of the dough begin the roll like a cinnamon roll, using the parchment paper to assist. With a bread knife, cut the log in half, and again into about 2.5-3 inch rolls. Place in a rimmed greased pan, top with reserved sauce and cheese. Bake for 20 minutes until bubbly golden brown in the center. Allow cooling for five minutes before serving. Enjoy.

Find Nakia online.