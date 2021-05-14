Nakia Armstrong from Gonna Eat That on Instagram joined us in the kitchen again to share her recipe for Gluten-Free Pizza Pinwheels!
Ingredients:
-3 cups of gluten-free flour
-1 ½ Tbsp. baking powder
-¾ tsp salt
-2 cups of plain Greek yogurt
-1 large jar pizza sauce (sauce of your choice)
-3-4 C mozzarella shredded cheese
-½ C parmesan shredded cheese
-1 package of pepperoni or about 2 cups of your preferred meat
-Veggies (optional)
Directions:
- Hand mix all dry ingredients (1st three ingredients) in a stand mixing bowl. Stir until well blended.
- Add yogurt and attach dough attachment and begin mixer on low for about 2-3 minutes, to get the beginnings of the dough.
- Increase speed to medium-high until the dough ball forms.
- Remove the dough ball and allow to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes.
- Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees.
- Roll out dough into a large rectangle on top of parchment paper.
- Spread ¾ jar of sauce over the entire surface of the dough. Reserve remainder for topping.
- Sprinkle parmesan and 2 C mozzarella cheese, reserve remainder for topping.
- From the widest part of the dough begin the roll like a cinnamon roll, using the parchment paper to assist.
- With a bread knife, cut the log in half, and again into about 2.5-3 inch rolls.
- Place in a rimmed greased pan, top with reserved sauce and cheese.
- Bake for 20 minutes until bubbly golden brown in the center.
- Allow cooling for five minutes before serving.
- Enjoy.
Find Nakia online.