Gluten-free Pâte à Choux

It can be frustrating to find pastry recipes for those gluten-free people out there. That is why we love Nakia Armstrong! She makes delicious puff pastries completely gluten-free! The best part is, the dough is easy and versatile!
Ingredients
– 1 cup water
– 1 stick butter
– 1 pinch kosher or fine sea salt
– 1 cup gluten-free flour
– 4 large eggs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
- Place the water, butter and salt in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer. Add all of the flour and stir with a wooden spoon until it forms a thick dough, stirring for about 1 minute.
- Dump the dough into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low speed for 30 seconds to cool the dough slightly. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. After all the eggs have been added continue to mix, increasing the speed to medium-high, until the dough is smooth, thick and shiny, about 2 or 3 minutes.
- Pipe the dough onto the prepared baking sheets in mounds or logs or use an ice cream scoop to scoop out the batter, spacing about 1 inch apart.
- Bake for 10 minutes, turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees and bake for another 30-35 minutes depending on the size, or until the dough has risen and is golden brown.
- The cream puff has a hollow sound when tapped on the bottom. Turn off the oven and leave the puffs in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and pierce the side of each puff with a sharp knife to let the steam escape. Let cool.
To discover more great ideas from Armstrong, find her on IG.