Chicken pot pie is the perfect comfort food recipe for this cozy time of year, and Nakia Armstrong was back in the kitchen to show us this absolutely mouth-watering gluten-free chicken pot pie.
Follow Nakia’s yummy recipes on IG at @gonna.eat.that
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup gf flour
- 1 can chicken broth
- 1/4 cup milk or cream
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
- 2 cups frozen peas and carrots, thawed
- biscuit dough or 1 tube refrigerated buscuits, cut into quarters
Directions:
- 1. Preheat oven to 400°. Melt butter in a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.
- 2. In a small bowl, mix flour, broth, milk and pepper until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken and peas and carrots; heat through. Arrange biscuits over stew. Bake until biscuits are golden brown, 15-20 minutes.