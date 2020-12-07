Gluten-free chicken pot pie!

Chicken pot pie is the perfect comfort food recipe for this cozy time of year, and Nakia Armstrong was back in the kitchen to show us this absolutely mouth-watering gluten-free chicken pot pie.

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup gf flour
  • 1 can chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup milk or cream
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 2 cups frozen peas and carrots, thawed
  • biscuit dough or 1 tube refrigerated buscuits, cut into quarters

Directions:

  • 1. Preheat oven to 400°. Melt butter in a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.
  • 2. In a small bowl, mix flour, broth, milk and pepper until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken and peas and carrots; heat through. Arrange biscuits over stew. Bake until biscuits are golden brown, 15-20 minutes.
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

