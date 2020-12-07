Gluten-free chicken pot pie!

Benjamin Lee, AKA Donut Critic made our day and satisfied our sweet tooth! He tells us virtual office Christmas parties still need to be fun! He plans to order food and desserts for his own company party to make the best of this COVID affected holiday! Try a new take out, not just the usual fast casual, and don’t forget about dessert! He introduced us to three incredible spots: Flake Pie Co. @Flakepieco, Momos Cheesecake @momoscheesecake, and Chubby Baker @chubbybakerslc Enjoy exploring these tasty spots, and don't forget to follow Donut Critic at @donutcritic

Benjamin says to pre-plan and order a favorite takeout for your virtual party. Better yet, try something new. It was always a fun mystery to see what his company decided to cater for the holiday party. Get takeout that is great warmed up because parties don't wait for foods that are only good hot and fresh like french fries, hot salads, hot sandwiches, and burgers. Don’t forget about dessert! Don’t just reach into the pantry, fridge or freezer for a treat. Utah is home to a ton of great dessert options!

Benjamin recently tried Flake Pie Co. and was blown away with teir mini pies. So many great flavors, and some of the best made-from-scratch crust. This is a must try!

Another recommended dessert shop to order from is Momo’s cheesecake in Orem and Provo. These individual cheesecakes pack some great flavor and are the perfect consistency. Passion fruit and salted caramel are my favorite flavors. They have a storefront with weekly flavors but you can custom order any time with a few days in advance.

Finally, there’s a new baker in town! Chubby Baker, and she is serving up some awesome donuts for pick-up. Her passion fruit donut is one of Benjamin's favorites.Other amazing flavors include coconut cream, brown butter creme brûlée, raspberry nutella, biscoff, and others. Also, she serves up some of the most delicious chocolate cake!

www.instagram.com/donutcriticfacebook.com/theDonutCritic