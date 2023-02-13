SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) For people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, it can be a challenge trying to find yummy baked goods. Oftentimes it can be frustrating, and people feel as if they are missing out. Fortunately, Nakia Armstrong from Gonna Eat That has the perfect solution and recipe. Finally, a gluten free cannoli recipe that does not skim out on taste, flavor or texture.

Gluten Free Cannoli

Shells:

2 cups all purpose gluten free

1 teaspoon xanthan gum (omit if your blend already contains it)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup of white grape juice

Lukewarm water, by the half-teaspoonful as necessary

1 egg white

Oil, for frying

Filling:

1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

First, make the cannoli shell dough.

1. Combine the flour, xanthan gum, cinnamon and salt in a food processer. Pulse it a few times to combine. Then add the butter. Pulse it a couple of times until combined.

2. Add the grape juice, pulsing to combine, once it comes all together turn out on to a floured surface and knead until the dough is nice & smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill at least an hour.

3. Heat a neutral high heat cooking oil in a deep sides pan/pot.

4. While heating oil; Roll out dough to about 1/8 inch. Using a 4-inch circle, cut out shells. Wrap dough around tube. Secure shell with a dab of egg white

5. When oil is hot, use tongs to put tubes in the oil and fry them for about 2-3 minutes or until golden-brown. Remove from oil to a cooling rack.

6. When the tubes have cooled enough to touch, gently remove shell from tube. (Cook remaining shells in batches).

Make the filling.

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a large bowl with a hand mixer, place the ricotta, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and salt, and beat on medium speed to combine well. Add the heavy whipping cream and continue to beat at medium-high speed until the mixture becomes fluffy.

·OPTIONAL ADD-INS:

Mini Chocolate Chips, Crushed Pistachios, Cherries.

Finish the cannoli. Once the cannoli shells are cool, transfer filling to a piping bag fitted with a large open star tip and pipe the filling into each cooled shell, piping from both ends toward the center of the shell. Dust lightly with confectioners’ sugar.

Cannolis are a great snack and yummy treat. They are versatile and can be made sweet or savory. These will be a big hit and you will be a hero making this for your family.