Gluten-free candy bar tart

Recipe developer, and food photographer specializing in gluten-free baking, Kelsi Wright joined us live in the GTU kitchen. She made a delicious Candy Bar Tart with a gluten-free crust. She shared her expertise in gluten-free cooking and said the secret is to make your own flour blends rather than using the cup4cup “all-purpose” blends. Gluten-free flours all have different properties and tastes, so tailoring your flour blend to your baked good is always going to be better than trying to use an all-purpose gluten-free blend. Tapioca starch, potato starch, and white rice flour are a great base. Kelsi’s favorite in terms of taste and texture is brown rice flour.
Candy Bar Tart
Serves 10
Ingredients:
Crust-
- 6 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 3 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 c tapioca starch
- 1/4 c potato starch (not potato flour)
- 1/4 c brown rice flour
- 1/4 c white rice flour
- 1/4 tsp xanthan gum
Caramel-
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp packed light brown sugar
- 1- 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 tsp salt
Ganache-
- 3 oz bittersweet chocolate chips
- 1/3 c heavy whipping cream
- Sprinkles of choice, for topping
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350F and butter a 9″ removable-base fluted tart pan.
Crust
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter on medium speed, then beat in the sugar and salt.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together all the flours and the xanthan gum.
- Add to the butter mixture and beat until combined.
- Tip the dough into the buttered tart pan, and using your hands, press into a smooth, even layer on the bottom and sides of the pan.
- Prick all over with a fork, then bake for 18-20 minutes, or until just starting to turn golden brown.
- Remove from the oven, but don’t turn the oven off.
Caramel
- Place the butter and light brown sugar in a heavy-bottomed, medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until the sugar is dissolved, about a minute.
- Add the sweetened condensed milk and salt, and whisking constantly, bring the mixture to a slight simmer.
- Cook, stirring constantly and never letting the mix come to a boil, until it thickens and becomes a light caramel color, about ten minutes.
- Pour the caramel over the baked crust, smooth into an even layer with an offset spatula, then return to the oven for 10 minutes.
- Let cool to room temperature when done.
Ganache:
- Pour the chocolate chips into a heat proof bowl and set aside.
- In a small saucepan, warm the heavy cream to barely a simmer, then pour over the chocolate chips.
- Let sit for a couple minutes, then whisk until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth.
- Pour over the cooled caramel, then top with sprinkles if desired.
- Refrigerate the tart until the chocolate sets, about 30 minutes, then remove the tart pan sides from the base.
- Slice and serve.
