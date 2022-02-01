Gluten-free candy bar tart

Recipe developer, and food photographer specializing in gluten-free baking, Kelsi Wright joined us live in the GTU kitchen. She made a delicious Candy Bar Tart with a gluten-free crust. She shared her expertise in gluten-free cooking and said the secret is to make your own flour blends rather than using the cup4cup “all-purpose” blends. Gluten-free flours all have different properties and tastes, so tailoring your flour blend to your baked good is always going to be better than trying to use an all-purpose gluten-free blend. Tapioca starch, potato starch, and white rice flour are a great base. Kelsi’s favorite in terms of taste and texture is brown rice flour. 

Candy Bar Tart

Serves 10

Ingredients:

Crust-

  • 6 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 c tapioca starch
  • 1/4 c potato starch (not potato flour)
  • 1/4 c brown rice flour
  • 1/4 c white rice flour
  • 1/4 tsp xanthan gum

Caramel-

  • 1 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 tbsp packed light brown sugar
  • 1- 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Ganache-

  • 3 oz bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 1/3 c heavy whipping cream
  • Sprinkles of choice, for topping 

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F and butter a 9″ removable-base fluted tart pan.

Crust

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter on medium speed, then beat in the sugar and salt. 
  2. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together all the flours and the xanthan gum. 
  3. Add to the butter mixture and beat until combined. 
  4. Tip the dough into the buttered tart pan, and using your hands, press into a smooth, even layer on the bottom and sides of the pan. 
  5. Prick all over with a fork, then bake for 18-20 minutes, or until just starting to turn golden brown. 
  6. Remove from the oven, but don’t turn the oven off.

Caramel

  1. Place the butter and light brown sugar in a heavy-bottomed, medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until the sugar is dissolved, about a minute. 
  2. Add the sweetened condensed milk and salt, and whisking constantly, bring the mixture to a slight simmer. 
  3. Cook, stirring constantly and never letting the mix come to a boil, until it thickens and becomes a light caramel color, about ten minutes. 
  4. Pour the caramel over the baked crust, smooth into an even layer with an offset spatula, then return to the oven for 10 minutes. 
  5. Let cool to room temperature when done.

Ganache:

  1. Pour the chocolate chips into a heat proof bowl and set aside. 
  2. In a small saucepan, warm the heavy cream to barely a simmer, then pour over the chocolate chips. 
  3. Let sit for a couple minutes, then whisk until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth. 
  4. Pour over the cooled caramel, then top with sprinkles if desired. 
  5. Refrigerate the tart until the chocolate sets, about 30 minutes, then remove the tart pan sides from the base. 
  6. Slice and serve.

