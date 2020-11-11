Gluten free and sugar free sweet potato pie

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nakia Armstrong offered up a gluten free and sugarfree sweet potato pie recipe just in time for Thanksgiving! Follow along below, and on IG at @gonna.eat.that



GF & Sugarfree Sweet Potato Pie

2 to 2/12 lbs of cooked sweet potato or yams

1 cup of softened butter

3 beaten eggs

1 cup of Swerve granulated sugar alternative

1 cup of Swerve brown sugar alternative

1/2 cup heavy cream or evaporated milk

1/4 tsp nutmeg Several dashes of salt

2 9 inch GF pie crusts.



1. Wash potatoes thoroughly. Boil with skins on until a fork pierces all the way through.

2. Peel under running cool water and place warm potatoes in blender

3. Add to blender butter, sugars, nutmeg, heavy cream. Blend well then add the 3 beaten eggs. Scrape down the sides then blend until SUPER SMOOTH.

4. Pour into the prepared pie pan and bake for 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.

5. Allow to cool completely.