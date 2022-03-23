Are you interested in all things beauty? Britney Leon, the founder of On the Glow Events, joined hour one of GTU to share a local beauty event happening this Saturday! This event is hosted by On The Glow Events in collaboration with Imago Medical Spa called Here We Glow.

The Here We Glow Event will be on Saturday, March 26th at Imago Medical Spa from 10 am – 1 pm. It’s an event that’s all about self-care, networking, and supporting local businesses through shopping and indulging in services! Imago Medical Spa will be doing glow-up hydrafacials, botox, and B12 shots. Brighter Image Piercing will be doing ear piercings for anyone interested!

A variety of vendors ranging from clothing, crystals, candles, sculptures, to nutrition, skincare, and plants will also be attending! There will be raffle prizes, a dessert, and a juice bar by Pretty Liddle Eats and Suja Juice. Alongside snacks and samples from TVille Nutrition.

Everyone who comes will get a $100 Gift Card to Imago Medical Spa to redeem on future services, and the first 50 people to come will get a To Glow Goodie Bag! This is a free to attend event and you don’t wanna miss out!

