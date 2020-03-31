Glimpse baby bears on this animal drive-thru experience!

Drive thru baby animal days? Yes please! We can all use the cuteness. The American West Heritage center is selling their tickets for a specific time slot, sign up, and take your drive! You’ll be up close and personal with everything from baby bears, to authentic tepees.

Approved through the Bear River Health Department, interaction with staff is safe and minimal. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year. Full of all kinds of animals, living history, live demonstrations, interactive google map, as well as fun scavenger hunt! American West has gone to great lengths to ensure this will still be a quality experience for you and your family.

April 1-4, from 10am-6pm, visit awhc.org/drivethrubabyanimaldays This living history non-profit museum is located at the foot of the majestic Wellsville Mountains, on U. S. Highway 89/91 in Utah’s magnificent Cache Valley, just 70 miles north of Salt Lake City.