Kylie Chenn sat down with us and discussed Never missing a sunrise (or sunset), connecting with nature is healing & exactly what we need in this busy world… camping or glamping is a great way to do this as it gives you access to so many incredible adventures right at your fingertips!
- 7 Locations! We currently have 7 Wander Camp Locations (3 of which are in Utah)… Zion, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon-Escalante, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Olympic. We will be announcing 3 more at the end of this year! All locations have amazing views, and incredible team, and are very close to the national parks
- Affordable Camping / Glamping We focus on offering an affordable glamping product with a price point of around $100 per night within 30 minutes of each of the national parks mentioned above (which is very different than the $300-$500 price point of luxury glamping)
- We are all about EXPERIENCE — Food and Activities are offered at most of our locations (not all of them)
- NATURE is amazing (especially UTAH, like wow —) and we should
- UTAH UTAH UTAH! – our first locations were in Utah (Zion and Arches/Canyonlands in 2020), adding Bryce Canyon-Escalante in 2021, and we hope to add Capitol Reef here in the near future. We love All Things Utah 😉
- Kylies Favorite Adventures: If you are looking for some great adventures in Utah don’t miss our 5 national parks, from hiking arches in Arches National Park to hiking angel’s landing in Zion or exploring the lesser known Escalante & state parks (goblin valley, Kodachrome, etc…) between Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef — there is so much to see & do! For my favorite hikes/views in Utah see photos (Delicate Arch, Buckskin Gulch, Cathedral Valley, Cosmic Ashtray, White Pocket, Canyon Overlook, etc…). I can label the photos if you would like or just say the locations on air when we show the photos!
Promotions/specials to offer (if any): 10% off with code GOODTHINGSUTAH
Business/social media information to share with viewers: www.thewandercamp.com / @wander.camp (IG)