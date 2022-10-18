Kylie Chenn sat down with us and discussed Never missing a sunrise (or sunset), connecting with nature is healing & exactly what we need in this busy world… camping or glamping is a great way to do this as it gives you access to so many incredible adventures right at your fingertips!

7 Locations! We currently have 7 Wander Camp Locations (3 of which are in Utah)… Zion, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon-Escalante, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Olympic. We will be announcing 3 more at the end of this year! All locations have amazing views, and incredible team, and are very close to the national parks

We focus on offering an affordable glamping product with a price point of around $100 per night within 30 minutes of each of the national parks mentioned above (which is very different than the $300-$500 price point of luxury glamping) We are all about EXPERIENCE — Food and Activities are offered at most of our locations (not all of them)

– our first locations were in Utah (Zion and Arches/Canyonlands in 2020), adding Bryce Canyon-Escalante in 2021, and we hope to add Capitol Reef here in the near future. We love All Things Utah 😉 Kylies Favorite Adventures: If you are looking for some great adventures in Utah don’t miss our 5 national parks, from hiking arches in Arches National Park to hiking angel’s landing in Zion or exploring the lesser known Escalante & state parks (goblin valley, Kodachrome, etc…) between Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef — there is so much to see & do! For my favorite hikes/views in Utah see photos (Delicate Arch, Buckskin Gulch, Cathedral Valley, Cosmic Ashtray, White Pocket, Canyon Overlook, etc…). I can label the photos if you would like or just say the locations on air when we show the photos!

Promotions/specials to offer (if any): 10% off with code GOODTHINGSUTAH

Business/social media information to share with viewers: www.thewandercamp.com / @wander.camp (IG)