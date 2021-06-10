Glamp it up this summer with a super cute camper

Home on the road, this cute camper is perfect for those who want to glamp it up this summer. Miranda Webster is the She Builder herself and is here with a camper that fits the needs of her, her husband, and her children and is perfect for camping without the tight tents.

Webster’s new camper improvements consist of shingles decorated along the bottom sides of the camper that she milled herself from a log that she got for free. With her homey shingles, she has added solar porch lights, and inside the camper, you will see a king bed on the right side and a queen bed on the left side of the camper. For the countertops by the beds, Webster used epoxy to coat the faux marble countertops and placed some plants to add color and a touch of home to her camper.

The kitchen table also pulls out into a twin bed to allow for more sleeping space and folds right back up for when bedtime is over, and right across the kitchen table rests the kitchen area. This kitchen area also has faux granite counters are also faux granite and can have a stove resting on top. And as if this camper doesn’t have enough, right by the opening is a wash area with a tub and a shower.

If you love this glamper idea and want to learn more Webster says that you can contact her for tips and advice online or on IG.