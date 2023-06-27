Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gone are the days of simply spreading a blanket on the ground. Step into a glamorous picnic under the stars with a bubble that will place you into a world of enchantment. This sister-owned business gives you the perfect Picnic for your next date. Owner Noemi Rosso and Alma Giraldo, co-owner, brought a glamorous setup to show us how to elevate your next Picnic!

Noemi Rosso started the business in 2020 to keep herself busy. She quickly found this was a fun and safe way to let people gather while enjoying the outdoors. Picnic Under The Stars aims to bring the magic of outdoor picnics to a whole new level. From romantic date nights to family gatherings and celebrations with friends, this fun picnic twist offers a range of customizable picnic packages tailored to each client’s desires. Click here to see all that “Picnic Under The Stars” offers.

Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life while reconnecting with nature and cherishing memorable moments with your loved ones. This product is great for birthday parties, anniversaries, girls’ nights out, and romantic dates. Tune in for a visual of what your Picnic Under the Stars could look like!

Book a bubble from Picnic Under The Stars on social media @picnic_under_thestars, and enjoy $20 off when you mention GTU.