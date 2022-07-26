Jeffery Buydos from The County Library talks services offered by the Library.

Buydos is the PR Coordinator for the library and has news for all students. The County Library offers free homework help with live tutors in all subjects and grade levels.

Parents can have a hard time finding the time to help their kids with their homework load, so the County Library aims to take it off their shoulders. It offers not only study help, but a refresher before school starts to make the transition into studying easier.

Visit thecountylibrary.org/BrainFuse for more or follow @thecountylibrary on Instagram and Facebook.