Giving kids a happier and healthier childhood through bikes

Their mission is to get all kids riding into a happier and healthier childhood by collecting bikes and giving them a second life. Nick Ekdahl and John Michie from Free Bikes 4 Kidz came by to share about their non-profit organization.

What they do:

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes, we organize volunteers to clean and refurbish them, and then we give them away to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have bikes.History· The national organization started in 2008 in Minneapolis· Utah Affiliate was established in 2015.

Bikes have given to kids in Utah

Since 2015 – ~1000 since 2015

2019 – 235

2020 – 200 (Covid put a real damper on our momentum!)

2020 South Salt Lake City “Best Friends of Youth” award winner

How does FB4K distribute bikes?

They distribute all of their bikes through community partners:

South Salt Lake Promise, Hartland Community for Youth and Families, Circles Salt Lake, The Road Home, Millcreek Promise, Head Start, Navajo, and many more.

Community organizations that work with youth and would like to apply for bikes should contact them through their website.

They do not give bikes directly to individuals.

How are they funded and, how is the money used?

They are a 501 (c)(3) and rely mainly on donations from corporations, individuals, and a few grants.

Helmets – every kid gets a helmet with their bike.

Robert J DeBry generously supplies some and, they have to purchase the rest.

Bike parts, cleaning supplies, operational expenses, and starting this year will compensate skilled bike mechanics.

How the public can help?

Donate bikes at their July collection event.

All sizes of bikes, kids or Adults, in any condition.

When: Every Saturday in July from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: FB4K Warehouse the space generously donated by Dakota Pacific

Address: 2250 South Main Street, South Salt Lake City

As a bonus this year, Guthrie Bicycle is giving out a $10 coupon for the first 400 bikes donated.

Volunteer:

They need help cleaning and fixing up bikes – no experience required!

Volunteer sessions will be posted on their website.

Great corporate or team building sessions can be arranged as well·

Corporate sponsors are welcome.

Find FB4K online, and FB.

Utah Sponsors:

Dakota Pacific, Guthrie Bicycle, Robert J Debry and Associates, Peak Fasteners, Nate Wade Subaru, NICA (High School Mountain Bike League).