With the holidays just around the corner and October being national breast cancer awareness Ivy city co and fiercely pink are giving back to people battling breast cancer. Carli is partnering up with Ivy city to throw an event to help cancer patients get wigs and to get donations for the think pink cause.

Carli Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she says that the diagnosis and treatment protocol really stripped away her femininity. This made it hard on her mental health, so she contacted Tasha Thomas and together they want to give away 100 wigs. Today they gave a special patient a dress, wig, and the proceedings from the event.

For Thursday only everything on ivycityco.com will be 10% off

Instagram: @Fierce.Carli

Instagram: @ivycityco