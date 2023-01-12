LEHI, UTAH – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to give back to the community, and Thanksgiving Point provides the perfect opportunity for families to help. This is what Maddie Heywood was here to tell us all about.

The event will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10am to 2pm at the Museum of Natural Curiosity. They are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service. It will include helping pack weekend food bags with the foundation Five.12 to help kids across the state get the food and nutrition they need. This service project is free and open to the public. For more information check out their website and social media.