Giving a furry friend for the holidays

Mondays mean it’s time for pet of the week. This week Temma Martin brought her cuddly friend, Kink, from Best Friends Animal Society. Kink is an adorable cat that had Temma covered in hair from all of the cuddles. Kink is two years old and is very affectionate and extremely soft.

Temma also touches on giving a pet as a gift for the holidays. Choosing a pet is a very personal thing, and many adoptions specialists say people love to tell the story of the first moment they met their furry friend. Temma says it doesn’t mean giving a pet isn’t a good gift, but rather gives some alternatives so that the recipient has a more personal connection with their animal.

One alternative she suggests is giving a gift certificate to a shelter and get them a bag of goodies that they will need to take care of their new pet.

Giving the gift of friendship and animal love is always a great idea, but Temma just wants us to remember to be mindful of what that entails. If you are interested in adopting or know someone who is looking to adopt go to Best Freinds Animal Society, they are located at 511 W 3900 S in Salt Lake City or you can find them on their website at bestfriends.org