Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Roofing isn’t just for men! A roofing labor shortage leads us to needing more individuals using their hands-on skills to provide roofs for those in our community. Annmarie Ballard with All-Women’s Roofing Academy joined us today to discuss why it is so important for women to get into this field and how to do it!

GAF is hosting an all-women’s Roofing Academy training in Utah. This is a free training program developed by GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. They are designed to help individuals, especially in underrepresented or disadvantaged groups, build the necessary skills for an entry-level position in roofing.

GAF combines in-classroom and hands-on training to teach these individuals the basics of commercial roofing. They are giving them marketable skills and access to GAF’s network of certified contractors so individuals are well-equipped to reenter society and pursue potential career opportunities.

Since the program started in 2020, GAF has had more than 2,000 participants come through it, placing more than 76% of them in jobs. Right now, only 3% of roofers are women. At the GAF Roofing Academy, women comprised 13% of participants last year.

Starting July 17th, GAF will hold a roofing training for all women in Draper, UT. Find more information by clicking here. Follow them on social media @GAFroofing to see what you could be a part of!