Give the gift of travel this holiday season with Get Away Today

Jen Dunyon with Get Away Today shares some of the best deals on offer this Cyber Monday. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are here. It’s the most magical time of year! Give the gift of a vacation and spend time with your family over the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort or on an amazing cruise. Or, give the gift of a future vacation. What’s better than making memories with your friends and family?

Disneyland is all about the holiday season and they go above and beyond to make it a magical experience. You and your kids will love the Haunted Mansion, Christmas Fantasy Parade, Holiday Magic Fireworks, Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, Mickey’s Happy Holidays Character Celebration, Disney Festival of Holidays – including 8 cultural food marketplaces, Disney Viva Navidad, World of Color – Season of Light, and many more.

Get Away Today has amazing deals on Disneyland Resort vacations as well as cruises to just about everywhere. Check out these can’t miss offers:

Cyber Monday – Adults at Kids’ Prices on 3-Day and longer Disneyland Resort Tickets

Travel now for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – January 6, 2020

Cruise deals – NEW Carnival Panorama from $499 per person and more

Book with Get Away Today for personalized service and no fees – we actually save you money!

It’s the last day of our lowest prices of the year on Disneyland tickets, combo tickets and vacation packages. Save several hundreds by booking today!

This story includes sponsored content.