OREM, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Give the gift of knowing how to swim to a child in your life. Austin Smith, the Owner of Big Blue Swim School Orem, joined us on the show to share about a brand new location offering swim lesson for all ages.

Each class is facilitated by professional instructors, proprietary technology, and has a family-friendly environment. Founded in 2009, the Orem location opened in July 2023, providing quality swim lessons for children aged 3 months to 12 years. Though many parents associate swimming with the summer, there’s actually no better time to start swim lessons than in the winter. Starting now ensures that children have months of practice under their belts before summer arrives. Their facilities are equipped with 90-degree water, so swimmers and parents don’t have to worry about being cold.

Swim lessons, according to Big Blue Swim School, not only keep kids active and entertained but also contribute to their safety year-round. The benefits of regular swimming range from physical health advantages such as lowering the risk of childhood obesity, asthma, and heart disease, to mental health benefits like stress reduction and improved self-esteem.

You can purchase gift cards on their website with lesson scheduling open through the end of January. You can also follow along on Instagram and Facebook for updates.