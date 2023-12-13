SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Give the gift of good hair this year! Sierra Miller, otherwise known at @sierrasbeauties on Instagram, joined us on the show with the ultimate guide to achieving your hair goals.

Sierra’s Christmas Hair Care + Beauty Box is the ultimate hair care and beauty box filled with items you will love and use every day. With brands like Baqe Cosmetics, Wet Brush™, Namastay Hair Ties, Magnetic Hair Extensions, Olaplex™, and more you will find new products that are sure to become favorites.

Each box is valued at over $200 and is packed with a beautiful Christmas theme, which means no wrapping required! It is a great gift for beauty lovers and is priced at $130. The box ships FREE or local pick up will be offered until Christmas Eve.

Get $15 off the box with code GTU at sierrasbeauties.com OR email sierra@sierrasbeauties.com to order.