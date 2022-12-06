Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — All we want for Christmas is to feel confident in our own skin! Now that dream can become a reality! Wendy Townsend with Belle Medical came on Good Things Utah to tell us all about it.

Belle Medical is a company that wants to help people feel confident in their own skin. Removing fat in safe and efficient ways, while keeping patients feel comfortable and cared for. Belle Medical’s HD Body Sculpting is a fat removal treatment, without surgery, that is guaranteed to help you lose inches and is approved by the FDA. Belle permanently removes fat using advanced and minimally invasive technology.

You may be curious as to what exactly is HD Body Sculpting. HD Body Sculpting uses a minimally invasive procedure that removes fat cells from the subcutaneous fat layer under the skin. The fat cells are completely removed from the body in one day. There’s no crazy scars, no stitches, and very minimal downtime. A lot of patients are even back to work the next day. Offices at Belle Medical are safe, comfortable, and welcoming. Belle Medical will help you get more noticeable, long-lasting results, so you’ll be able to show off your new body for years to come.

This busy holiday season, Belle Medical is celebrating by having their BOGO sale going on and also a huge giveaway. Belle is doing a buy one site, get one 50% off. This deal goes right up until Christmas Eve, so whether it’s for yourself or a Christmas gift for someone, it’s a great time to come in and take advantage of the savings!

Now for the giveaway– this year, Belle Medical wants to give back. They’re giving away two entirely free procedures. Belle Medical will chose one winner, and then that winner will get to choose the second winner! All you have to do is head to Belle Medical’s Instagram page, @bellemedical, and follow the instructions on the giveaway post.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored content.