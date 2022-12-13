Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Give the Gift of travel by having your family unwrap a vacation this year! Get Away Today has been excited about giving travel as a gift since 1990, helping families create over 30 years of holiday vacation memories!

Being able to open a vacation during Christmas gives your family something to look forward to, especially with Disney’s 100 Years Celebration that is starting January 27, 2023, gives the opportunity to visit Anaheim and Disneyland Resort. You’re family will be so excited to see the gift of experiences over things this Christmas!

Get Away Today suggests booking your trip early in the year. It’s a great time to go because Holiday Crowds have dispersed and you can enjoy reduced hotel rates, free night’s and also get free breakfast at select hotels, PLUS much much more!

In addition to all of the perks you can enjoy, the 100 Year Celebration Kicks off January 27, 2023 and they will have new features:

Wondrous Journeys fireworks

World of Color – One

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

You can visit the Get Away Today website where they’ve thought of a million way’s to present the gift of a vacation with your child or families favorite theme!

Did you know you can get an Extra Day AND Night Free at the Disneyland Resort area when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package? Get Away Today is Visit Anaheim’s TOP partner and they only partner with the BEST hotels, they’ve worked out incredible deals just for booking through them.

These deals are valid Now through 2023. When booking, make sure you mention or use the offer: VISIT ANAHEIM! Their team personally visits the hotels and can help you plan the PERFECT vacation.

Want to book but don’t have all the money upfront? That’s okay. You can hold your package for $200 Down using their layaway plan. Your final payment is due 8 days before travel although they recommend 30 days during peak travel times! Don’t wait, with Get Away Today, you’re never penalized for booking early.

Hurry over to the Get Away Today website to book your trip or call (855) GET-AWAY!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content