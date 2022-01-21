Give the gift of a bed to children in need

Luke Mickelson, Founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, joined us on the show on behalf of a very important cause. He shared that an estimated 3% of kids struggle with bedlessness. His nonprofit’s mission is to build and deliver beds to kids sleeping on the floor and in other uncomfortable situations.

Mickelson mentioned his involvement in a church group where he worked with young men. He found out there was a family they knew who had kids sleeping on the floor and he saw it as an opportunity to help. He put the young men to work and make beds for these kids. It brought joy to the boys who helped when they saw how it impacted the kids receiving the beds.

What started as a family Christmas project, has become a National Nonprofit Organization that has built nearly 100,000 beds in the last ten years. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has over 300 chapters all over the United States, 3 of those in the state of Utah.

To join the cause and ensure that no kid sleeps on the floor in your town, visit www.shpbeds.org to find out how you can get involved or request a bed.

