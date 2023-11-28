SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Join the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake and make a difference this holiday season! The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake aims to bring warmth and hope to those in need. With 14,000 homeless individuals in Utah, your support can change lives.

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is here to help, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner served daily, a day room, nightly shelter, showers, hygiene, clothing, and a comprehensive program to end homelessness and put people back to work.

Utah’s homeless community has grown, and we can make an impact with your generosity. Help the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake keep the doors open 24/7, provide warm meals, and support those seeking a way off the streets. Your donation matters giving Tuesday and be a part of transforming lives

Interested in helping: Volunteer – Volunteer@RescueSaltLake.org

Need of Coats, hats, gloves, winter clothing as the temperature turns cold.

People can donate and help by going to RescueSaltLake.org

Sponsored by Rescue Mission of Salt Lake.