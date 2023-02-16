SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — The Best Seat in the House is a non-profit organization founded by Ivan Gonzalez to provide events and experiences for disadvantaged children. The organization believes that every child deserves the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a kid, regardless of their circumstances. The events and experiences are provided at no cost to families and include activities such as a birthday carnival, make-overs for single moms, tickets to concerts and the theater, reading and math initiatives, and family portraits.

Ivan’s challenging childhood inspired him to create this organization as he was unable to participate in activities most kids could. The Best Seat in the House ensures that children’s circumstances do not stop them from experiencing the world they thought they couldn’t be a part of. The experiences provided translate into long-lasting memories and allow kids to be kids.

The Best Seat in the House is working to serve thousands more disadvantaged children this year. People can become involved by sponsoring or purchasing a ticket to the Best Seat in the House Hope and Joy Gala happening at Thanksgiving Point on March 2. It is the main fundraiser for the year, and all donations go directly to providing more experiences for disadvantaged kids.

Stiry, a storytelling-based creative studio, was hired to direct a film about Ivan’s foundation and its mission. Briana Johnson, the creative director of Stiry, saw firsthand the love these kids and families have for Ivan and the difference he and the Best Seat in the House are making for them.

The Best Seat in the House provides events and experiences that are inclusive and accessible, allowing families with children who have medical conditions that require wheelchairs or refugee children to create memories and experience being kids. The Wolf family, whose son was diagnosed with pediatric cancer, received a family portrait, a luxury item when most of their money goes to paying medical bills. The family portrait represents their bond and that they are still together.

The Best Seat in the House is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of disadvantaged children, and everyone can play a part in making that happen. You can visit their website www.bestseatslc.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about how you can help make a difference in the lives of these kids.