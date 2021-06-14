Give Dad the gift of vintage this year

Father’s Day is this Sunday and it’s not too late to get the Dad in your life a gift. Chad Starbuck from ‘I Remember When Vintage’ has some options from his shop that are full of nostalgia.
Shopping local vintage for Father’s Day Gifts
-Do something different for your father this Father’s Day and buy vintage
-Vintage items make for a great memorable gift.
-Might be related to a hobby or a collection somebody has curated
-Are great items for displaying in your house, den, or office
Here are some examples of what the guys might like:
-Vintage pennants from travel destinations, sports teams, and college and universities
-Vintage sporting goods
-Vintage camping and fishing
-Vintage barware
-Vintage poker chips and caddys
-Vintage men’s clothing and jackets
-Vintage prints/art
-Vintage items that would look great in a den or office
Promotions:
Use coupon code ‘GOODTHINGSUTAH’ for 15% off in both Etsy Shops
Business information to share with viewers:
Find ‘I Remember When Vintage’ on IG, and Etsy.
Find Old School Collegiate on Etsy.