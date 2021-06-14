Give Dad the gift of vintage this year

Father’s Day is this Sunday and it’s not too late to get the Dad in your life a gift. Chad Starbuck from ‘I Remember When Vintage’ has some options from his shop that are full of nostalgia.

Shopping local vintage for Father’s Day Gifts

-Do something different for your father this Father’s Day and buy vintage

-Vintage items make for a great memorable gift.

-Might be related to a hobby or a collection somebody has curated

-Are great items for displaying in your house, den, or office

Here are some examples of what the guys might like:

-Vintage pennants from travel destinations, sports teams, and college and universities

-Vintage sporting goods

-Vintage camping and fishing

-Vintage barware

-Vintage poker chips and caddys

-Vintage men’s clothing and jackets

-Vintage prints/art

-Vintage items that would look great in a den or office

