Give a photo gift that is an easy way to keep your sweetest moments alive!

High-end printing company that allows customers to customize photo gifts with the fastest photo book creator in the industry, the fastest production time, and the highest level of customer service. Honey Bee Print offers a sleek, trendy, and easy way to keep your sweetest moments alive! Gina Crotts from Honey Bee Print came by to share about their business.



Quick-Click Creator

Child’s First Year Book (share Remi’s book)

Sports Team Books (share Jett’s book)

Quick-Click Creator – No click by click book creation – Quick-Click is three quick steps: pick your theme, choose the size of your photo book, and upload your photos. Quick Creator will determine your best images, create a beautiful story, apply final touches, and deliver a stunning photo book ready to print!

Child’s First Year Book – Easier to create now with the Quick-Click Creator. Upload your child’s entire first-year photos, ask family members to include theirs, and document the most precious first year of your child’s story. Include text or let the pictures speak for themselves. Their most prestigious LayFlat photo books are printed on extra-thick paper with a lay-flat spine.

Sports Team Books – We collected photos from 10 different families and put together a team book that the players will never forget. Once again, using Quick-Click to make this process easier. Include the team name and year and print enough copies for each play. It will be a season your team will never forget!

Events:

Pinners in Utah November 5-6. Gina will be teaching Saturday at 11:30, Creating a Lifestyle of Memory Keeping.

Learn how to preserve, organize, and access life’s sweetest moments – and why it’s essential!

From journaling your story to printing your photos, create a lifestyle of memory keeping that will last for generations!

Promotions:

Get your tickets NOW and use code: BEE10 to get 10% off.

