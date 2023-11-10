SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Every year during the month of November, Harmons and its customers have had the tradition of donating to help feed Utah families during the holidays. The Give-A-Gobble funds are donated to Utah Food Bank and Crossroads Urban Center to help provide meals to hungry families this Thanksgiving.
It’s as easy as donating $5 or $10 in store at any of Harmons 20 locations statewide or on eShop now until the day before Thanksgiving. Harmons is pledging to match donations up to $20,000. With 1 of every 9 kids in Utah being unsure of where their next meal is coming from, Harmons hopes to donate more than 1 million meals this holiday season.
Harmons, Give-A-Gobble is primarily a fundraiser to help families during the Thanksgiving holiday, food insecurity is a year round issue. You’ll also be able to find Utah Food Bank donation barrels in Harmons stores year-round for nonperishable food donations that are regularly collected by Utah Food Bank.
Harmons also wants to send big thank you to everyone who has participated with them in Give-A-Gobble over the years to help feed our neighbors. There are many neighbors in our community that are struggling to feed their families this holiday season.
