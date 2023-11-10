SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Every year during the month of November, Harmons and its customers have had the tradition of donating to help feed Utah families during the holidays. The Give-A-Gobble funds are donated to Utah Food Bank and Crossroads Urban Center to help provide meals to hungry families this Thanksgiving.

It’s as easy as donating $5 or $10 in store at any of Harmons 20 locations statewide or on eShop now until the day before Thanksgiving. Harmons is pledging to match donations up to $20,000. With 1 of every 9 kids in Utah being unsure of where their next meal is coming from, Harmons hopes to donate more than 1 million meals this holiday season.

Harmons, Give-A-Gobble is primarily a fundraiser to help families during the Thanksgiving holiday, food insecurity is a year round issue. You’ll also be able to find Utah Food Bank donation barrels in Harmons stores year-round for nonperishable food donations that are regularly collected by Utah Food Bank.

Harmons also wants to send big thank you to everyone who has participated with them in Give-A-Gobble over the years to help feed our neighbors. There are many neighbors in our community that are struggling to feed their families this holiday season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Harmons.