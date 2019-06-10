Girly Girl Adventure series inspires young girls

There are books about “girly girls” and books about “tomboy’s,” but seldom can you find a book that perfectly mixes the two worlds. Author Edyta McQueen discovered this when she looked for books that had strong AND girly leads. She knew there could be better representation of children like her own Isabelle who likes both unicorns and BMX biking.



Through Edyta’s research, she learned that female characters are more often than not damsels in distress rather than a strong protagonist in charge of their own adventure. Edyta wrote the “Girly Girl Adventure” book series to inspire girls to be brave and develop a strong self-confidence. As an Army Veteran, Edyta believes in giving back. A portion of the profits will go to charities like Big Brothers and Big Sisters.



Edyta is raising funds via a Kickstarter campaign to print the books and start sourcing for the second book. You can support this book series on Kickstarter.

Learn more about the “Girly Girl Adventure” books at www.facebook.com/girlygirladventure