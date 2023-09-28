SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to hair, the Good Things Utah ladies trust their beautiful locks to this guy – Steven Robertson, co-owner of 1 Salon in Millcreek.

Steven brought his creative eye and gift for good hair to the studio this week to share his expertise on hot rollers and velcro rollers – we’re talking about curls, glorious curls!

Here are some of Steven’s helpful takeaways:

Hair cutting is evolving away from blunt, heavy one length hair; to bouncy, shag-like light layering. Beach waves from curling irons and wands is also fading away, making roller sets a long lasting options to daily hair routines.

Velcro Rollers – Can go in partially damp hair and either finished with a blow dryer or left for hair to finish drying. Can also be used to set a round brush blow dry. Adds lasting fullness, lift and air in to the hairstyle. Great for wash day hair.

Hot Rollers – Hair must be fully dry before putting in hot rollers. Once put in, must be left in until fully cooled off. Longer lasting style, bounce and volume. Great for second/third day hair!

Schedule an appoint with Steven Robertson at 1 Salon today! Call: 801-590-9798.

1 Salon – 1005 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT.

Sponsored by Steven Robertson of 1 Salon in Millcreek.