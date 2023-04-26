SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Springville Museum is opening its 99th annual Spring Salon exhibit tonight, April 26. Gina Teichert is one of the talented artists featured this year and she let us know what this exhibit is all about.

Gina was born in Utah but lives in California today. She spent the first years of her life on a cattle ranch in Spanish Fork before moving to Nevada where she mostly grew up. The Great Basin region is very significant to her and her upbringing. Not only its natural beauty but its rich culture too.

The Springville Museum received a record-breaking 1,100 entries for their Spring Salon, and Gina is one of the 290 that were selected. Her piece “Atomic Madonna” is a take on the classic art trope of Madonna and Child. At first glance, you see a woman holding her child in a large field. Upon closer inspection, you can notice an atomic detonation in the background. While it might seem more science-fiction, the scene is actually inspired by our history. Gina recalled the testing that happened in the Great Basin during the Cold War.

Her talent has earned her plenty of recognition. You can find some of Gina’s work on display at the San Francisco International Airport. In 2018 Alaska Airlines purchased the piece for their terminal, and it is still there today! Find more from Gina on her website www.ginateichert.com.

Anyone living in Utah or with a connection to the state is welcome to enter to earn the chance to have their art put on display. Tonight’s opening goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., but the exhibit will be showing until July 8. The exhibit is free to enter and family-friendly, so it is the perfect opportunity to see some of the amazing talents we have in our state.