Gifts to give a grieving mama

October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and blogger and mama Kaylnn Young of “Among the Youngs” was in studio with us to speak on this topic that is near and dear to her heart. Her instagram bio reads: “Mama to 3 girls and an angel.”

Kalynn guides us through what to give a grieving mother, and says while flowers and dinner is a nice thought, something that will last is more impactful. It doesn’t matter if it’s been three months or one year, reaching out with something meaningful will mean the world to a mama who has suffered loss.

Kalynn guides us through what to give a grieving mother, and says while flowers and dinner is a nice thought, something that will last is more impactful. It doesn't matter if it's been three months or one year, reaching out with something meaningful will mean the world to a mama who has suffered loss.

Charmed Collections: @charmedcollections and @amongtheyoungs