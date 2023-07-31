Melissa Sevy is the founder and CEO of Ethik, the company who’s gifts give back. We loved having her join us in studio today to talk about the purpose of gift-giving. The goal is to make the receiver feel seen and remembered. But it also says something about the giver, it communicates their values and appreciation. For companies, this can go even further in making employees and customers feel valued.

Too often, companies forget the true purpose in their giving of gifts and swag, and most of it ends up in the landfill or Goodwill pile. Nobody wants another branded tumbler or t-shirt, they want something unique and meaningful.

Encouraging us to imagine we could have the benefits of memorable gifts while combating global poverty, Melissa says handcraft is the second largest industry in the developing world and the largest sector employing women! However, many find it nearly impossible to access the global market.

Since its inception, Ethik has employed nearly 3000 global artisans supporting over 10,000 children as they work to make a better life for their families, including groups in the US, Guatemala, Palestine, India, Nepal, Vietnam, Rwanda, and Uganda.

We got to see the “Cozy Box”, “Spa Day”, and “Charcuterie”. It’s never too early to start thinking about gifts for Christmas! The holidays will be here before we know it.

Website: https://ethik.co IG: https://www.instagram.com/ethik_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=ethik