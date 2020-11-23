Gifts for the guys this holiday season

Briana Johnson-Hurst, founder and host of The Life Beats Project podcast and community joined us today, and we loved learning from her! During a time that can seem isolating and limiting, a time that may drive more of us to screens, Briana tells us there is so much we can do to bring fun and build connection with those we love, our families!

Here are her three ways to create screen-free family time your kids will be begging for more of. As well as podcasts designed to help us adults make sure we are taking care of ourselves.