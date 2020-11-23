Gifts for the guys this holiday season

Lifestyle Expert Jon Salas was in studio to talk gifts for the guys this holiday season. Joining us for both hours, we’re so glad to add these awesome products to our shopping list for the fellas!

Follow Jon online at jonsalas.com and on IG @hellosalas

Gift ideas for him:

  • Fragrances are a classic stocking stuffer (fragrance gift sets)
  • Personalized accessories are always a hit (sunglasses and jewelry)
  • Outdoor gifts are big this year (inflatable snow mobile and outdoor gear)

Hottest tech/gadget gifts For him:

  • Tech is all about gifting life hacks (iRobot, Theragun)
  • Tech accessories always complete an outfit (smart watches, headphones)
  • Outdoors is also a trend when it comes to tech gifts (Storybike)
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

