Gifts for the dad who loves technology

Out tech life coach joined us in studio to show off some great gift ideas for the dad who loves tech!

A dash cam that’s unique because there’s a camera on the back side as well, so you can film the inside and outside of your car. Great for road trips, family’s, and protection!

TCL bluetooth ear buds, smaller, with a charging case and cheaper than ear buds! Quality sound, and they connect beautifully to the phone.

The endosnake checks the inside of a gun, a car, flashlight, sink, and more! You can check battery terminals, see if there are issues that need to be fixed, etc. You can also take pictures and video.

A foldable latptop stand elevates the keyboard to be better for your hands, and pack up neatly along with your laptop to be stored.

Find Christopher on instagram at @techlifecoach