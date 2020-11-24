Giftgoat helps you stay connected with loved ones

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Steven Gurley, CEO of Giftgoat tells us that while residents remain hunkered down in their homes amid the turmoils of this pandemic, Giftgoat is ensuring everyone can remain connected with loved ones, wherever they may be throughout the country or world!

There are unique benefits of the Giftgoat platform, including automation and personalization. The inspiration and motivation behind Giftgoat’s creation, was born from the impacts of the COVID virus. With Giftgoat, forgetting special occasions is a thing of the past. There are special offerings for the Holiday season. 1st card is free when you use code GTU

Follow along online www.giftgoat.com, and on IG @giftgoatofficial