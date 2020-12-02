Gift ideas from small local businesses

Back with even more local gift ideas in hour two, check out the first round of items we showcased in hour one here! It’s more important than ever to keep our community thriving this year, and keep our artists and makers in business!

Warm and Cozy Candle Company: This local business offers candles, room sprays, and subscription boxes! Maker Corey Wilkey says he always loved candles, and it bothered him that so many are made with harmful chemicals and additives that are unhealthy for your body and the environment, so he decided his quarantine hobby would be to learn how to make candles that were clean and non-toxic! Only using 100% pure soy wax, there’s absolutely no petroleum products. They’re also less expensive than 90% of other candles out there. Affordable, they run $12 each, with smaller sizes available for $9. There are over fifty scents on the site. The sprays are all 100% natural materials, there are 4 different subscription boxes available on the website, starting at only $20 a month for 2 candles. Shipping is free on orders over $50, or a pickup option for anyone that lives near SLC. www.WarmAndCozyCandleCo.com,

Sirop: Sirop Co. Created by Jacob and Nate produces small batch simple syrups for sodas, hot chocolate, coffee, cocktails, and more. They want to give you the ability to make delicious beverage treats at home. And most of all, they want you to be able to create experiences with your friends and family. Their three current seasonal flavors are Butter Pecan (great in coffee), Candy Cane (amazing in hot cocoa) Cranberry Sauce, (put it in with lemon and club soda). Jacob has a six year old who loves the syrups and coming up with his own creations. Right now, his favorite is Candy Cane Hot Chocolate! If you don’t know where to start, they have you covered by providing two recipes (one with alcohol and one without) on the label of every bottle. They also have a Recipe page on the website that you can visit to find ideas. Two standard flavors that customers love are Roasted Jalapeno (perfect for margaritas) and Spiced Honey (incredible hot toddy).

Curst Kosmetics: Creator Mariel Pabst hosts a paranormal show called Ghost Vlogs on Amazon Prime. As a Paranormal investigator, she found myself applying her makeup many times through a night of filming which inspired her to create her own makeup brand called Curst Kosmetics. Lip Potions are Vegan and cruelty free. There are liquid matte lipsticks and glosses available. Lip Potions wear up to eight hours during the day and are transfer, smudge, and kiss proof! There’s also a line of lashes, makeup bags and eyeshadow palettes that will be restocked in the next couple weeks. IG @CurstKosmeticswww.CurstKosmetics.com

Flamingo Bath and Body: Creator Nikki believes only the best ingredients belong on our skin. Her great grandma told her if you can’t pronounce the ingredients in a product, you shouldn’t be using it. Nikki has been making lotions and soaps since she was eight. Whipped sugar scrub made with real walnut shells has a caramel walnut scent is sure to energize and exfoliate the skin for a nice smooth feeling. Creamy goats milk lotion is made with real goats milk, and is lightly scented with the fragrance of oatmeal milk and honey. Perfect for after scrub down with sugar scrub. Triple Bubble is a three in one soap, it’s a bubble bath, hand soap and shower gel. Pamper your lips with the silky smooth lip balms! Peppermint lip balm will tingle your lips, and the blackberry Ppomegranate will make all your spirits bright. Find Flamingo Bath and Body at West Jordan at Funky Junk, and online:

