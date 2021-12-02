Gift ideas for your furry friends

Need holiday gift ideas for your cute furry friends? BB Gear has you covered! Stephanie Major of BB Gear is here with an adorable model, Rosie, to showcase some of the pet products they offer.

BB Gear is a family-owned business which started only a few months ago that provides various pet products everyone needs in their life. Major said she and her two sisters decided to start this company since they all love their pets and are passionate about their animals. Their products will not only benefit your pets but you as the owner as well.

One of the first products she showed us today was a leash that has comfortable hand loops. It’s basically a blanket for your hand so it’s comfortable while walking them. She said you can even switch out the sleeves to choose the one you want each time. You can now say goodbye to scratches and cuts on your hand from when your dog tugs on it! They also offer matching bandanas for your pet so they can walk in style.

Another gift option she showcased today was a toy your pet can play with to find treats that don’t make any noise. It’s made so it won’t rip apart but will continue to keep your pet busy. As seen in the video above, Rosie was very entertained by it!

BB Gear is offering 15% off for viewers by using code “GTU” so check out their website, Instagram, and Facebook to see all the products they have to offer.