In today’s double dose of Save the Faves, we’ve got giant sandwiches and delicious cupcakes! Ever been to Groves Market and Deli? This family-owned South Salt Lake Gem has been in business since 1943! You can order at the door, or give them a call to place your order. The portions are large, so come hungry, or ready to share! This spot is a favorite among many locals, and we want to keep them thriving! Nicea and Deena sampled:

The “Big John” – all 7 deli cold-cuts (Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Pastrami, Salami, and Bologna) topped off with our “trimmings” (mayo,mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Swiss and American cheese). The Big John sandwich weighs out OVER 2lbs easy!



The “Italian” sandwich – (Pastrami, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni) A classic Mediterranean sandwich made in our classic, massive style topped with provolone cheese, oil/vinegar, red onion and the “trimmings” (see above)

The “Tomato/Avocado” sandwich – our vegetarian sandwich. Tomato, avocado, mayo, pickle, lettuce, Swiss cheese, salt n pepper.

The “Crab Avocado Salad” – A Grove favorite, a hefty serving crab and avocado layered over fresh green salad with choice of dressing and half ambassador roll.

Give Groves a call at 801-467-8860 and peruse the full menu at grovemarketdeli.com

Don’t forget to save room for desert! If you’re craving something sweet, So Cupcake has some of the tastiest cupcakes around. Open for walk-in, curbside, as well as free delivery if you’re within a ten mile radius. With a variety of fresh regular sized and mini cupcakes daily, So Cupcake also offers customized cakes and specialty decorations to meet the needs of whatever your event may be.

With the purchase of a dozen mini cupcakes, you can get a $5 activity bag for kids. There’s also a live story hour every Wednesday at 2 pm for your children.

So Cupcake is located at 4002 South, Highland Drive Open Tuesday – Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm. Give them a call at 801-274-8300 or hop online at socupcake.com