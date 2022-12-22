If you find yourself craving the delicious chocolate and mint flavors of the fan-favorite girl scout cookie, try your hand at this gluten-free recipe. Emma Drennan specializes in gluten-free cooking and after three of her kids were diagnosed with celiac disease, she had to find a way to make this recipe safe.

Cookie Ingredients:

2 C sugar

2 C gluten-free all-purpose flour blend I use my blend on this website

1/2 tsp xanthan gum

3/4 C unsweetened cacao powder I buy the brand at Costco

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp sea salt

1 tsp chia seed PLUS 1 TBSP water

2 eggs, room temperature

4 TBSP butter, melted

1/3 C water

Chocolate Mint Coating Ingredients:

3 1/2 BAGS Guittard Milk Chocolate Chips-about 40 ounces

3 TBSP Butter, cut into 3 chunks

1 tsp McCormick Peppermint Extract

Directions:

Instructions for the cookie: In a Bosch Mixer, add sugar, gf flour blend, xanthan gum, cacao powder, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt. Mix well. Add chia seed/water mixture, eggs, melted butter, and water. Mix well. Then scrape out of the mixer into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Then scrape the dough out of the mixer into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Place bowl in the fridge for 30 minutes. After the 30 minutes, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Gather two baking sheets and place silicone mats on. You can use parchment paper, but it doesn’t give the same baking effect – your cookies will not turn out the same. Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop out dough onto the baking sheet. Each sheet should fit 12 cookies. These cookies spread as they bake, so make sure you place them far enough apart. Bake for 15 minutes. When I bake 2 baking sheets at a time, I rotate them 1/2 way through. You should have enough dough for a few more cookies, so you will need to bake one more baking tray after these first two. Let cool 2 minutes on the baking tray. Then carefully, as these cookies are still somewhat soft, using a metal slotted spatula, remove the cookies to a cooling rack. Let cool completely before frosting. Tip: I just wipe off the silicone mats and leave them on the baking sheets-you will need these for the next step.

Instructions for the mint chocolate coating:

In a large glass bowl, microwave milk chocolate chips on your melt chocolate setting until they are about half way melted. Stir. Then add the butter chunks and finish melting the chocolate chips. Stir well. The chocolate will thicken up a bit, don’t worry, keep stirring. I usually use a metal knife, not a spatula to stir this mixture.

You may need to microwave on normal power for 15 seconds to get the mixture perfectly smooth. Then add the PEPPERMINT extract and stir.

Gather your baking sheets again. Take your cookies and using a knife, put a thin coat on the bottom of your cookies first. These cookies are still just a tad soft, so you want to spread the frosting gently. Then I get a good dollup of frosting and frost most of the top. Then place it on the silicone mat and finish smoothing the frosting around the top and down over the edges to meet the bottom of the cookie.

Once your sheet is full, place it in the freezer for at least 10-15 minutes. Then work on filling the next baking sheet. When the chocolate coating is set, put finished cookies in ziplock type freezer bag.

Continue until all the cookies are finished. This literally takes me about 1 hour just to frost all the cookies. But they are worth it! Serve these cookies straight from the freezer-just let them sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes first. Or if you just can’t wait, microwave them for 5 seconds. They do melt in your hands, so I always hold my cookie with a napkin to avoid a melty mess.