Giant Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treat

When it comes to rice krispies, Nicea tells us she’s somewhat of an expert! Imagine our excitement when she brought in a super cute giant Frankenstein recipe she found here. How’d she do? Hint: we ate it all!
Ingredients
Green Rice Krispies
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 10 ounce bags mini marshmallows
- green food dye
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 9 cups rice krispies generic brand works great too
Decoration
- 1/2 cup melted chocolate or chocolate frosting for the hair and mouth
- sprinkles
- 1 large marshmallow
- 2 brown m&ms or junior mints
- 1 pocky stick or you can use extra melted chocolate
Directions
- Prepare a casserole dish by greasing it with butter.
- In a large microwave safe bowl, add butter and marshmallows. Microwave in 30 second increments, let them get all big and poofy and then stir. Continue microwaving until melted.
- Add as much green food dye as desired and then add vanilla.
- Add rice krispies and gently stir. Dump into prepared pan and gently press flat using a buttered spatula.
- Let cool for a few minutes and then pour melted chocolate on to it to create the “hair” and sprinkle on chocolate sprinkles. Cut the large marshmallow in half and place the sticky side down to create “eyes.” Use a little meted chocolate as glue to put on the M&M’s as “pupils” and the pocky stick cut in two as eyebrows. Pipe on a mouth using melted chocolate or black food gel and enjoy!