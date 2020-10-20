Giant Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treat

Eve Keener is a makeup artist who has done special effects makeup for films, as well as for the spookily perfect Fear Factory actors! We were so excited to have her in studio today to show off how to create a vampire bite, a facial scar, and mermaid scales. Showing us something for everyone, you can use these tips whether your makeup is scary or pretty this Halloween.

We watch her transform model Kaden into a Vampire victim for her first segment, and see the application of a realistic scar, and shiny mermaid scales in the second! Supplies are easy to use, deliver a fast and awesome result, and can be found at Last Looks FX in Murray.