Fall is almost here and it’s the perfect time for a warm cinnamon apple strudel. Rachelle Nielson from Cinnamon and Coconut showed how to make the filling, fill the pastry, and ice the pastry with a glaze.

Giant Apple Cinnamon Toaster Strudel

1 lb. (2 large) granny smith or gala apples, peeled, cored and chopped

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1/4 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract or paste

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed (I use Pepperidge Farms)

1 egg + 1 Tbsp. water, lightly beaten for egg wash

coarse or granulated sugar, for sprinkling

Icing

1 1/2 Tbsp salted butter, melted

1 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. milk or half and half, more if needed

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.

2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add chopped apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low and stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Continue to simmer, stirring occasionally until apples are soft and caramelized, about 5 minutes.

3. Lightly dust a sheet of parchment paper with flour. Place your thawed puff pastry dough over it and roll it out slightly to flatten the top to about 9.5×10.5 inches. Cut puff pastry dough in half lengthwise to make two pieces, each 4.75×10.5 inches.

4. Arrange apples in a tight row lengthwise down the middle of one puff pastry sheet leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Pour the remaining syrup from the skillet over the top of the apples.

5. Brush your beaten egg around the edges of your pastry. Top with the second pastry sheet and press down the edges with a fork to completely seal.

6. Slice 6 (1-inch wide) slits on top of your pastry to create vents.

7. Brush the pastry with egg wash and sprinkle the top generously with sugar.

8. Bake for 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Let cool completely.

9. For the icing, whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl until well blended. Add more milk to thin as needed. Transfer to a small resealable bag and cut a small tip from one corner to drizzle over the pastry. Slice and serve.

*Microwave each slice for 10 seconds before serving, if desired.

