Ghost hunter themed makeup brand

Utah-based, small business owner, and ghost hunter, Mariel Pabst is in the studio today. Known for her ghost adventures on the show Ghost Vlogs, Pabst is into the spooky things in life. She has since created her own makeup brand called Curst Kostmetics.

All of her products are named and designed based on her Ghost hunting. When you are up all hours of the night going on adventures, you need makeup that is long-lasting. Her liquid matte lip potions are made with Hyaluronic acid, Plant-based collagen, and Vitamin E for the best-hydrated lips. It is formulated to be smudge, transfer, and Kissproof! formula. She also has an eyeliner that is water-resistant. Another favorite is her Paranormal palette.

Curst Kosmetics can be found on social media, youtube, and online at their website.