Getting in the Irish spirit for St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, it’s high time we get in the Irish spirit! To help us celebrate, Sean Clark joined us to perform the National Anthem of Ireland in Gaelic.

He explained the song was originally written in 1910, then was translated to Gaelic. Sean doesn’t speak Gaelic, but he sure can sing it! And so can his 10-year-old son, who Sean is passing all of their Irish family traditions on to.

We danced our way to Ireland with a performance from students of The Scariff School, which is Utah’s premier Irish dance school. Dancers from the school have qualified to dance at the World Championship in Dublin, Ireland! The school has three locations in North Salt Lake, Pleasant Grove, Sandy and is accepting dancers at any level. To learn more about it, visit irishdanceinutah.com.

Every year, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is held in downtown Salt Lake City. It would have been this weekend, however, due to rising concerns surrounding COVID-19 locally, the parade has been cancelled until further notice.

Meghan Gibson, President of the Hibernian Society of Utah joined us to share more details on that, but also how you can be involved in the Irish community here in Utah.

For more information visit irishinutah.org and follow @irishinutah on Instagram and Hibernian Society of Utah on Facebook.